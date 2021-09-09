Lilly Hiatt Set To Release “Lately” On October 15th

Lilly Hiatt will return with Lately on October 15th via New West Records. The 10-song set was co-produced by Lilly and her drummer Kate Haldrup at Death Ladder in East Nashville, TN. In celebration of “Cassette Week,” the cassette version of the album will be released a week early on Friday, October 8th. Lately is the follow up to Hiatt’s critically acclaimed Walking Proof, which was among the first records released to feel the full wrath of the soon-to-be raging pandemic that would bring the world to its knees. Despite the timing of its release, the long player was named a “Best Album of the Year” by Rolling Stone, No Depression, Magnet Magazine, Slant Magazine and more.

As each day passed following the release of Walking Proof, more events were postponed, moved, and ultimately canceled. The sudden stillness forced Lilly to take a long, deep look inside and despite having a new album just released, she went back to doing what she does best: she picked up the guitar and started to write. What could have been devastating ended up being therapeutic, and Lilly learned how to find fulfillment in quieter places versus the adrenalized life she was used to.

Today, Hiatt shared the video for the album highlight “Been.” (watch above) The video was directed by Lilly and is composed of vintage super 8 film footage she found in the Hiatt Family storage.

Lilly says, “Last year was tough. That’s an understatement for certain. Tears were shed, lives were lost, and lonely was a way of life. I have always felt lonely, but never gone to the depths of solitude that I had in 2020. The irony of that is, I was not alone at all in that space. Everyone had lost something, and we all were trying to rebuild our lives as we knew them. As a means of keeping sane, I started to write songs. Some of them sucked. I kept doing it though, because I had nothing else to fill my cup.” She continues, “Depression was a big part of fall and winter. I forgot how down I could feel. But I also felt hope in that light that came from a memory of a past adventure or a stranger’s smile while walking down the street. Little things lifted my spirits. I missed my friends. I missed my family. I was devastated by the grief our country was facing, as well as the world. I felt unified in knowing that I was not on my own in that mentality. Many were questioning a lot of what was happening and though ideologies and understandings were fractured and opposing, most people I know craved to be together again. I realized that my heart was full of everything I loved and that would carry me forward for the time being. Eventually we would all get back to one another.”

And get back together we have begun to do. Following two dates supporting Deer Tick next week, Americanafest in Nashville, TN (Basement East) on September 25th, and an appearance on Mountain Stage on October 3rd, Lilly will launch a North American tour with Lydia Loveless. The tour will keep the duo on the road throughout most of November.

By opening up about her fears and anxiety and having taken a big step back, Lilly Hiatt learned more about herself than she could have ever realized. Which is what great songwriters do.