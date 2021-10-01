Randy Travis To Be Honored As CMT’s “Artist of a Lifetime”

CMT today announced country music legend Randy Travis will be honored with the “Artist of a Lifetime” award at this year’s “CMT Artists of the Year” event. Travis will join the illustrious ranks alongside previous “Lifetime” honorees including Reba McEntire (2019), Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014). The 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” celebration will air LIVE from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13 at 9p/8c on CMT. The award comes as Travis celebrates 35 years of his debut album, Storms of Life, with Friday’s release of a deluxe edition offering three never-before-heard songs and remastered versions of the ten iconic original tracks.

“To think you receive a Lifetime Achievement award for sharing your heart with the world through music is really beyond words of gratitude. CMT has been so good to me throughout my career and I’m happy they believe I gave something in return. I’m blessed and most thankful,” shared Randy Travis.

“It is a privilege to announce Randy Travis as the recipient of this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime award. His historic career encompassing multiple genres illuminates his extraordinary talent, determination, and lasting influence on country music and beyond,” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT. “Randy’s unmistakable, traditional country sound has shaped multiple generations and we’re honored to celebrate this deserved lifetime honor with him.”

The 90-minute special returns to its original format after adapting last year to honor some of the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic. Travis will join the live show alongside previously announced 2021 honorees Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs alongside recently-announced “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” Mickey Guyton. The 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” ceremony will feature never-before-seen performances and collaborations, with special guests, performers and presenters to be announced in the coming weeks.

Travis has had a storied history with CMT, including headlining an unforgettable episode of CMT’s critically acclaimed music series “CMT Crossroads” in 2012 with Avett Brothers, which was also nominated for a CMT Music Award that same year. He additionally appeared in “CMT Cross Country” alongside Josh Turner and served as a mentor for CMT’s talent search “Music City Madness” in 2008.