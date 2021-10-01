IBMA Bluegrass Music Award Winners

Billy Strings received the coveted “Entertainer of the Year” Award at the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

The Awards show, hosted by the Infamous Stringdusters. was held September 30 at Raleigh, NC’s Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Previously announced inductees into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame – one of the most acclaimed artists in the history of bluegrass, Alison Krauss, trailblazing bandleader/banjoist Lynn Morris, and early bluegrass influencers the Stoneman Family – were honored during the show.

The recipients of the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Billy Strings

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Sister Sadie

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Appalachian Road Show

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Richest Man” – Balsam Range (artist), Jim Beavers/Jimmy Yeary/Connie Harrington (songwriters), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy – Various Artists, Joe Mullins (producers), Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (label)

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR (Tie):

“After While” – Dale Ann Bradley (artist), Public Domain, Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

“In the Resurrection Morning” – Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore (artists), Mark Wheeler (songwriter), Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve (producers), Dottie Leonard Miller (Executive Producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR: “Ground Speed” – Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg, Darren Nicholson (artists), Earl Scruggs (songwriter), Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music (label)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Appalachian Road Show

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR: “White Line Fever” – Bobby Osborne with Tim O’Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips, Alison Brown (artists), Merle Haggard/Jeff Tweedy (songwriters) Alison Brown, Garry West (producers), Compass Records (label)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Dale Ann Bradley

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR (Tie):

Danny Paisley

Del McCoury

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Scott Vestal

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Missy Raines

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Moses

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Billy Strings

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sierra Hull

Awards were voted on by the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA).