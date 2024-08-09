Randy Houser, Riley Green, Team Up For “Rub A Little Dirt On It”

As he gears up for the kickoff to his co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour with Justin Moore next month, Randy Houser is joined by Riley Green for “Rub A Little Dirt On It,” an anthem of resilience and finding solace in the simple pleasures of life and a fan-favorite track from his album Note To Self. (listen above)
“I thought Riley’s voice would be perfect for ‘Rub A Little Dirt On It,’” shares Houser. “He has a down-to-earth quality that really matches the spirit of this song.”
Written by Houser with Jeff Hyde and Ryann Tyndell, “Rub A Little Dirt On It” reflects on the wisdom and strength gained from overcoming challenges and the healing power of the outdoors while acting as a reminder that difficult times are only temporary, sometimes alleviated by turning to places of beauty and tranquility:
Nothing knocks the cobwebs off your soul
Like some spiderwire on a fishing pole
It’ll take your breath, taking in a sunset
From a flat bottom boat
That heavy load laying on your chest
Got your mind all twisted up in a mess
When life scatters all your stuff
Sometimes to clean it up
You gotta rub a little dirt on it
Shake the dust right outta your mind
Let a cool breeze work on it
Ya feel the healing comin’ right on time
Crack a six pack open
Somewhere under an open sky
When life gets a little hurt on it
Get in the middle of nowhere
And rub a little dirt on it
Today’s release follows Houser’s latest single “Country Back,” with over 100 stations playing the song as it climbs the charts at Country radio. Listen to “Country Back” BELOW.
Houser and Moore will embark on their co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour on Sept. 5 in Charlotte, NC, with 12 shows across the South, Northeast and Midwest through October, including stops in Asbury Park, N.J., Philadelphia, Pa., Houston, Texas and Indianapolis, Ind.
