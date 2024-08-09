PREMIERE: Lacy J. Dalton’s “An Outlaw After All”

Renowned singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton is set to release her latest album, For the Black Sheep (StarVista Music), a heartfelt collection of songs that champion unity, empathy, and universal kindness. Dalton is exclusively debuting “An Outlaw After All” from the album right here on Nashville.com. (listen above) She wrote this song for a music program she and her music partner developed for high level, twenty to life inmates at High Dessert State Prison in Susanville California.

Driven by her desire to bring people together amid increasing division, Dalton crafted For the Black Sheep as a beacon of hope. “We are at a pivotal point in our nation, both politically and spiritually,” Dalton shares. “In a democracy like ours, no one gets everything they want. It is my hope that we can learn to agree to disagree and come to a common-sense place somewhere in the middle. Perhaps this music can encourage us to live and let live, love our neighbors as ourselves, and realize that only by working together respectfully can we reach humanity’s highest aspirations.”

The album is packed with thought-provoking tracks, including “Devil by A Different Name,” which invites listeners to confront their own biases and embrace diversity. Dalton explains, “The song asks us to look at our racial, religious, political, and gender-based hatreds. It reminds us that the only power worth pursuing is that of our authentic, honest, centered, and grounded self.”

Another standout track, “Heart of Hearts,” underscores the importance of vulnerability and emotional openness. Dalton elaborates, “It reminds us that even though it seems easier to harden our hearts to one another, it actually cuts off much of the joy and connectedness we lose by shutting down. Our feelings are what make us feel alive. In the Bible, there is a passage that says, ‘keep well the heart, for out of it come all the issues of life.’ Like Kris Kristofferson says, ‘the heart is all that matters in the end.’”

Dalton hopes the album will serve as a catalyst for reflection and positive change. “All I can hope for is that it does what is intended, to help us all look at what we’re doing, call in our better angels and replace hatred, judgement and condemnation of ‘the other’ and begin to realize that the same spirit that is in us is in all our brothers and sisters,” she adds. “And I hope it gives a lot of light and a big warm hug in return.”

Dalton had several hits in the 1980s, including “Takin’ It Easy”, “Crazy Blue Eyes”, and “16th Avenue” to name a few.

