UMG Nashville Partners With Timbaland’s Mosley Music

UMG Nashville joins forces with indie record label Mosley Music, founded by award-winning producer/artist/songwriter Timbaland. Together, the entities are actively exploring rising talent and new discoveries in the music space.

“Over the past year, we have been working with Timbaland on the shared goal of developing great artists together as well as bridging the gaps in sound and culture in country music,” says UMGN Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “I am so happy to finally announce our collaboration with Mosley Music on the heels of his prestigious induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Timbaland is one of the most iconic producers, songwriters, and artists in the last 30 years, merging genres and opening the doors to magnify cultural impact across genres. Hailing from Norfolk, VA, Timbaland’s reach and impact have been felt across pop, hip-hop, and country music including working with and bridging sounds for artists like Bubba Sparxxx, For King + Country, and Brad Paisley. Timbaland continues to push open the doors making innovative cultural impact by pushing boundaries and I am excited to join forces in breaking barriers in country music.”

Timbaland adds, “I’ve been aligned with Universal Music Group the majority of my career as an artist and with my label Mosley Music, so UMG Nashville felt like the right place to partner for us in Country. I love their mission of taking chances on special artists to meet culture. Cindy, Chelsea, Charlene, Rob, Lori, Mike, and the rest of the team at UMG Nashville understand our vision and I know will be a great partner for us to continue to break artists.”

Universal Music Group Nashville is a label group consisting of imprints Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville, and Mercury Nashville; comedy label Capitol Comedy Nashville; its distribution arm Silver Wings Records; and film/tv production unit Sing Me Back Home Productions.

