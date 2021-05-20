Raelynn Announces Honky-Tonk Residency In Nashville

Raelynn is staking out new live-performance territory, announcing her first-ever honky-tonk residency in downtown Nashville – and she’s doing it for a good cause.

Revealing plans for “RaeLynn’s Downtown Party Live From Ole Red” benefiting the CMA Foundation and ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, the million-watt hitmaker will return to the stage in full party-starting glory, confirming six weeks of full-band shows with a mission.

Shows will run weekly from May 26 through July 7 and she’ll reconnect with fans and give back to the community, taking over a Broadway favorite run by her friend and mentor, Blake Shelton.

“Since I can’t travel the world as I have been these last several years, I decided to bring my music to the world via the world-famous Broadway music scene,” RaeLynn explains. “We have visitors from all over the globe here every weekend and Blake’s place, Ole Red, was the natural fit.”

“RaeLynn called me the other day completely excited about her residency at Ole Red,” Blake Shelton shares. “I always envisioned that the Ole Red stages would be a place – with top-of-the-line production – where artists can showcase what they do in the best possible way. I wish they had production like this when I started out!” Shelton laughs, referring to state-of-the-art sound and floor-to-ceiling LED screens available for artist production at all four Ole Red locations.

Each show will be opened by a different pairing from Nashville’s female singer-songwriter collective, the Song Suffragettes.

Likewise, three shows will raise money for the CMA Foundation (dedicated to improving and sustaining music programs throughout the U.S. so all students have equitable opportunity to participate in a high-quality music education) while the other three will benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund (created to assist individuals working in the Country music industry who are suffering a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic). And along the way, fans can expect some surprise news.

Inspired by her Texas hometown, RaeLynn released BAYTOWN last August, led by distinctively bold tracks like “Keep Up,” “Bra Off” and “Me About Me.” Since its release, BAYTOWN has been streamed more than 50 MILLION times. Continuing to bring her song-crafting gift to new music, RaeLynn has a brand-new single due out this summer, previewing the second half of BAYTOWN also on tap for release this year.