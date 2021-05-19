Jimmie Allen Will Kick Off The Indy 500

Jimmie Allen will perform the National Anthem prior to the start of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Allen will sing the “Star Spangled Banner” just before the 33 drivers are called to their cars to begin “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” NBC’s telecast of this year’s historic edition of the world’s most iconic race begins at 11 a.m. ET.

Allen made history in 2018 as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio, with “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” both hitting the top of the charts.

His most recent release, Bettie James, is named in honor of his late father and late grandmother, who were both great influences on his music career. The EP is a star-studded collaboration featuring Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw.

“We are excited to welcome Jimmie to the Racing Capital of the World for what will surely be a memorable and emotional Memorial Day Weekend performance,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The National Anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and this year’s rendition carries extra meaning as we prepare to welcome fans back to the Indy 500 and honor our frontline heroes.”

In April, Allen won New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, where he also performed his current hit single “Freedom Was A Highway” with Paisley. On July 13, Allen will publish his debut picture book, My Voice Is a Trumpet, with Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.