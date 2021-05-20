WATCH: Anderson East’s New Video “Drugs”

Anderson East’s new song, “Drugs,” is debuted today. Watch above.

Of the track, East shares, “I feel like that song, that was the hardest one to get right, because it’s definitely not a glorification of drugs. If anything, it’s a hardened look at yourself inward. Me and my buddy and co-writer Aaron Raitiere were in LA, and we’re cruising around, and you’re just like, what is going on here? Where are all these people going? It’s like everybody’s on drugs in this place…You just start calling a spade a spade about what drugs mean: Well, I’ve had coffee this morning. Some people go to the gym. Some people are going to church. Some people are on Twitter. I wouldn’t call it a protest song, but it’s just like a, ‘Is anybody else seeing what I’m seeing right now?’ It’s our inability to just interface with reality.”

“Drugs” is the second song unveiled from East’s new album, Maybe We Never Die, which will be released August 20 and is now available for pre-order. His third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, Maybe We Never Die takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction. Collaborating once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with longtime bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, the 12 tracks flow together with an overarching sense of urgency but maintain distinct musical boundaries. The energy toggles between a hunger for vulnerability in togetherness and a clinging to solitude as a romantic self-defense. There is consternation with the speed and volume at which the world operates and solace to be found in the simple act of getting up and going.

In celebration of the new music, East performed a special full-band livestream concert last night and will return to the stage this fall with his newly confirmed “Maybe We Never Die” headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium – Buy TICKETS Here

Reflecting on the new album, East shares, “I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music, that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains. I’m very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is.”

Visiting Nashville and Need a Hotel?

GUARANTEED Lowest Rates for Nashville Hotels!

Nashville.com: The Complete Guide to Nashville, Tennessee!