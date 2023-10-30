WATCH: Dax, “To Be A Man” Featuring Darius Rucker

Watch the new video from breakout star Dax, “To Be A Man” featuring Darius Rucker above. Both the track and official music video will be available everywhere this Friday, Oct 27th. The Canadian-born Nigerian singer/songwriter is known for connecting with his audience using his own lane of topic-driven music that generates conversations. In just six months after its initial release, “To Be A Man” has been a song fans have kept going back to – garnering over 35M total streams to date— so much so that country super-star Darius Rucker has jumped on the country crossover re-mix.

Directed by Logan Meis, and released through RECORDS/Columbia, the video tackles Dax’s poignant exploration of masculinity, societal pressure, and the toll this can take on mental health, challenging listeners to embrace their true selves.

“To Be A Man,” follows Dax’s breakout viral hit, “Dear Alcohol,” which spawned a now Platinum-certified re-mix with Elle King, finding space between both hip hop and country music genres and appearing on numerous Billboard charts, Billboard Digital Song Sales, Country Digital Song Sales, Hot Country Songs, Emerging Artists, and landed on a multitude of Spotify charts, including Viral 50 (US + Global) in addition to other countries.

Dax’s new release caps off a big year for the genre-bending artist. He earned a Juno Award Nomination for “Breakout Artist of the Year,” made his TV performance debut at the Canadian Country Music Awards, where he also picked up the award for top selling Canadian single for “Dear Alcohol,” released his What Is Life? EP, and is currently performing all over North America on his Canadian and U.S. headline tour.