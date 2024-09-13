LISTEN: Chase Matthew’s “Backroads Of My Mind”

With the throttle pinned and momentum building behind him, Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew accelerates in “Backroads Of My Mind.” Available today (9/13) across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, listen above and watch the lyric video.

A slow-burning power ballad full of two-lane torment and unresolved desire, “Backroads Of My Mind” was written by Casey Brown, Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and Parker Welling. Produced by Austin Shawn, the rising star’s rumbling vocal depth matches dark, low-slung guitars and thundering drums, capturing the emotional desolation of a deserted highway and a head full of steamy memory. Like a midnight masterpiece of pure Country longing and modern muscle, Matthew sings of a breakup he can’t forget, and the hot-blooded attraction that won’t stay in the rearview.

Turning the ignition on another new chapter, “Backroads Of My Mind” follows a year of success for Matthew – including his GOLD-certified debut single, “Love You Again,” which is currently inside the Top 5 at Country radio. Officially becoming a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist on the September 14-dated chart, Matthew was also recently named Billboard’s Country Rookie of the Month for September here. “Love You Again” was featured on his head-turning sophomore album Come Get Your Memory, which he backed up with the 2024 EPs Always Be Mine and We All Grow Up, plus a double shot of collaborations including the brand-new “Floats Your Boat” with Flo Rida and “Cold Blooded” with Fernando & Sorocaba.

Next vying for his first award show nomination at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards (9/26) for The New Artist of 2024, Matthew is currently headlining on the road while supporting Jason Aldean (HIGHWAY DESPERADO TOUR) after opening dates for Luke Bryan (MIND OF A COUNTRY BOY TOUR) this summer. Check out his website for complete touring information.

