Brad Paisley Will Serve as Guest Mentor on American Idol

Three-time GRAMMY winner and longtime Nashville staple Brad Paisley is bringing his trademark wit and world-class songwriting chops to American Idol this season, joining the show as a guest mentor alongside Keke Palmer. Paisley will offer guidance and insight to the season’s Top 20 contestants as they navigate one of the most pivotal stretches of the competition.

Fans caught an early glimpse of Paisley during Monday night’s season premiere, when he popped up in Nashville to surprise and prank his longtime friend — and frequent comedic co-conspirator — Carrie Underwood during auditions held at his alma mater, Belmont University. The moment was classic Paisley: equal parts humor, heart, and hometown pride.

Paisley’s mentorship role continues later this month during the show’s Hawaii episodes. He’ll appear in Episode 908, Top 20 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii – Part 1, airing Monday, March 16, followed by Episode 909, Part 2, on Monday, March 23. American Idol airs Mondays from 8–10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley remains one of country music’s most influential figures. He’s penned 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits and made history in 2008 as the first artist to notch 10 consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. His catalog has racked up nearly five billion career streams, and most recently, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Beyond the stage and studio, Paisley continues to make a lasting impact in the Nashville community. Alongside his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, he co-founded The Store — a nonprofit, free-referral grocery store serving low-income individuals and families across Music City. Now operating two locations, The Store is built around a simple but powerful mission: providing access to essential food while preserving dignity and offering hope.