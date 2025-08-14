PREMIERE: Trey Calloway’s “Must Have Had A Good Time”

Nashville.com is proud to premiere singer-songwriter Trey Calloway’s brand-new single, “Must Have Had A Good Time,” available everywhere today. Written by hitmakers Anthony Smith (Clay Walker, Jo Dee Messina), Frank Meyers (Lonestar, Vince Gill), and Chris Young, the track is a high-energy, country-rocking anthem that perfectly captures the wild, anything-can-happen spirit of a Friday night out — and the blurry, pieced-together memories that follow on Saturday morning.

With his trademark blend of country with a rock edge, Calloway delivers a song that feels like a honky-tonk dance floor at full throttle. It’s perfect for late summer playlists. Over the past few years, Calloway has won over fans with standouts like “Your Love Is Safe With Me,” “That Was Us,” and “Forgotten Man,” earning millions of streams and cementing his reputation as one of country music’s rising stars.

“I can’t wait for you to hear my new single,” says Calloway. “It’s a light-hearted, feel-good party anthem about going out on the town and waking up the next morning trying to reconstruct what happened the night before. I think most everyone can relate to it. Many thanks to Anthony Smith, Chris Young, and Frank Myers for this banger!”

The release follows his recent single “She Don’t Break It,” a driving, honky-tonk-infused ode to resilience after heartbreak. Co-written with Terry McBride and Brandon Hood (who also produced it), the track offers a hopeful message about moving on, wrapped in a timeless ’90s country sound that takes listeners back to an era when heartache met healing on the dance floor.

North Carolina-grown and Nashville-based, Trey Calloway grew up singing in church and was a seasoned performer by the age of ten.

