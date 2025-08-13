The Malpass Brothers to Receive Tex Ritter Award

Known for their sharp Nudie Suits, top-tier musicianship, and quick-witted brotherly banter, The Malpass Brothers have been captivating audiences for two decades. Now, the celebrated traditional country duo is being recognized with one of the Josie Music Awards’ highest honors — The Tex Ritter Award — along with nominations for Duo/Group Entertainer of the Year and Television Show of the Year for The Malpass Brothers Show on the RFD-TV Network.

The Tex Ritter Award honors independent artists who carry the torch for Traditional Country music, keeping its spirit and sound alive for future generations. Named for the legendary Tex Ritter — a pioneer whose voice helped define classic country — the award recognizes artistry that bridges the timeless sound of yesteryear with today’s independent music scene.

Currently celebrating their 20th year in entertainment with their Road of Memories Tour, The Malpass Brothers first launched their career sharing the stage with the late Merle Haggard. “We are so honored and humbled to be chosen for this special award and these nominations,” said Chris Malpass. Brother Taylor added, “We love what we do. To get this kind of appreciation for doing something you love makes these honors even more special.”

The Entertainer of the Year nomination recognizes live and recorded performances, as well as the ability to command a stage, connect with audiences, and lead with professionalism — all qualities The Malpass Brothers embody. Their RFD-TV program, The Malpass Brothers Show, just wrapped its second season and is already earning industry recognition with its Television Show of the Year nod.

The 2025 Josie Music Awards will take place Sunday, November 2 at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry House, celebrating the best in independent music with live performances, networking, and award presentations. Tickets are on sale now.

