Pat Barrett Lights The Fuse With “I’ve Got A Fire”

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Pat Barrett, who lights the fuse with “I’ve Got A Fire,” a new single built on sky-high hooks and a roaring ’80s rock pulse made to cut across generations. The release lands with an original music video starring Barrett’s father—his easy charm and larger-than-life presence anchoring the story on screen.

“I can still remember those early moments when I said ‘yes’ to Jesus. I was young then, but now, with the years behind me, that same fire still burns brighter,” shares Pat Barrett. ‘‘I’ve Got A Fire’ captures that blaze in my soul, a joy that grows as we celebrate the eternal things no one can ever take away.”

“I’ve Got A Fire” is the second preview from Barrett’s forthcoming album, arriving this fall. Earlier this summer he set the tone with “Praise The Lord Forever,” a feel-good lift that “feels like Sunday morning in a song.” And come October, Barrett heads out on the much-anticipated King of Hearts Tour alongside Brandon Lake with special guest Franni Cash. Many dates are already sold out or down to limited tickets—don’t sleep on it.

A pillar of modern worship, Barrett’s pen has powered some of the genre’s most enduring songs, including the No. 1 Billboard Christian Airplay and Christian AC hit “Build My Life,” now RIAA Gold, as well as “Good Good Father,” “The Way (New Horizon),” and Elevation Worship’s GRAMMY-nominated 2024 hit single “Praise.” To date, Barrett has tallied more than 713 million career streams and reaches 1.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He’s also a member of the worship collective Sons Of Sunday, whose latest album is out now.

NOV 06 – BIRMINGHAM, AL

NOV 07 – SOUTHAVEN, MS

NOV 08 – TULSA, OK

NOV 09 – KANSAS CITY, MO

NOV 13 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

NOV 14 – HENDERSON, NV

NOV 15 – SACRAMENTO, CA

NOV 16 – SAN JOSE, CA*

NOV 20 – BOISE, ID

NOV 21 – PORTLAND, OR

NOV 22 – SEATTLE, WA

NOV 23 – SPOKANE, WA

2026

MAR 05 – FORT WAYNE, IN

MAR 06 – CLEVELAND, OH

MAR 07 – CHARLESTON, WV

MAR 08 – DETROIT, MI

MAR 12 – PHILADELPHIA, PA

MAR 13 – BOSTON, MA

MAR 14 – BRIDGEPORT, СT

MAR 15 – ELMONT, NY

MAR 19 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN

MAR 20 – STATE COLLEGE, PA

MAR 21 – BALTIMORE, MD

MAR 22 – RALEIGH, NC

APR 09 – SAN ANTONIO, TX

APR 10 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

APR 11 – OMAHA, NE

APR 12 – ST. LOUIS. MO

APR 16 – LITTLE ROCK, AR

APR 17 – TUPELO, MS

APR 18 – PENSACOLA, FL

APR 19 – CHARLOTTE, NC

APR 23 – GREENVILLE, SC

APR 24 – LOUISVILLE, KY

APR 25 – MOLINE, IL

APR 26 – ST. PAUL, MN

MAY 01 – CHARLESTON, SC

MAY 02 – CHARLESTON, SC

ABOUT PAT BARRETT: As a respected songwriter and artist in the broader worship music community, Pat Barrett has penned popular songs, including the No. 1 Billboard Christian Airplay and Billboard Christian AC radio hit, as well as the RIAA Gold Certified single, “Build My Life.” He has also written top songs such as “The Way (New Horizon)” and “Good Good Father.” Barrett, an artist based in Atlanta, GA, released his solo debut album in 2018. Barrett was also nominated for the prestigious New Artist of the Year for the 49th GMA Dove Awards.

