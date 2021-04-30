PREMIERE: Rising Star, Ava Rowland’s “Run Like Hell”

The first time Ava sang in front of an audience was in front of a packed congregation at her church in her hometown of Wellington, Ohio. The girl with the bright smile and the flowery dress eagerly climbed the steps up to the church altar to sing the powerful hymn “We Fall Down.” And from that moment on, she knew she wanted to sing for people, forevermore.

She’s a small-town girl but this rising star has already performed everywhere from Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Café to the CMA Fest. Through the years, she has opened for the likes of Montgomery Gentry, John Michael Montgomery and Neal McCoy. The young singer’s momentum has never been stronger and Nashville.com is proud to premiere her new lyric video for “Run Like Hell” (watch above). “I’m so excited to share the music video for “Run Like Hell”. The video is just as energetic as the song. I hope you like it as much as I do!”

“There is this place in Nashville that you can drive up to, even though you are not supposed to because the police are always watching. (Laughs.) It’s this really high hill where you can stop and see all of Nashville. And it’s up there that I know, I’m going to make it. I’m going to make my dreams come true down there. And I have someone up here helping me every step of the way.”

In case you haven’t picked up on it already, faith has served as the backbone of Ava’s entire life. She reads her bible weekly and relies on His word as she tackles the challenges that life throws. Inspired by the faithful souls of country music greats such as Dolly Parton, Lauren Alaina and Gabby Barrett; Ava leans on her faith when she finds herself questioning His timing, as she did in 2020 when the ongoing pandemic put her blossoming career on hold for far longer than she liked.

“There have been times when I feel like I’m getting nowhere, but you have to remember that His timing is always better than our timing. That is what I have been taught since I was just a little girl. And when you think about that, it’s crazy, isn’t it? God is just soooo cool.”