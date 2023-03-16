PREMIERE: Kopper and Kash’s “Bars and Churches”

“Bars and Churches,” the latest single by Kopper and Kash is premiering today right here on Nashville.com. This family trio’s latest release is a beautifully crafted mid-tempo that is in our opinion their best yet. Jeff Pennycoff’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, combined with the stunning harmonies of his daughters Mia and Ava, create a soulful and emotional listening experience.

The song’s message is relatable and thought-provoking as it explores the idea of searching for answers to life’s big questions in both bars and churches. The clever and poetic lyrics are both poignant and reflective, and are sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

Aside from the song’s musical merits, it’s worth noting that Kopper and Kash were nominated for song of the year with CPMHOF 2020 for their song “That Jacket.” The trio’s passion for music shines through in their performances, and their dedication to their craft is evident in the quality of their latest release.

Jeff has been in the music industry for 20 years after his military service. His daughters, Ava and Mis followed in his footsteps and began exploring their music talent. While they were just finding their groove musically, tragedy struck their family. Their brother/son, Matthew, passed away in a tragic accident. The family used songwriting as a way to relieve the grief their family faced. Through this tragedy and the pandemic the three decided to take their music more seriously and moved back to Nashville.

Overall, “Bars and Churches” is an exceptional addition to Kopper and Kash’s repertoire. It’s a must-listen for anyone who appreciates heartfelt lyrics, beautiful harmonies, and soulful country music. This family trio is definitely one to watch, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us in the future.