LISTEN: The Swon Brother’s “If Whiskey Could Talk”

What better way to remember the Irish today than with a song about whiskey? The Swon Brothers deliver their new single “If Whiskey Could Talk” with a turnabout view on the age-old spirit. Written by Michael Farren, Colton Swon, and Zach Swon, and produced by The Swon Brothers, the soaked melody and lyrics wisely confess the truth from the bottle’s point of view.

“I’ve always heard it said you need a good drinking song if you’re gonna sing country music,’” says Zach Swon. “We just thought about what it would be like if the drink itself did the writing.”

“We debuted this song live on the Opry last fall and were floored when the audience gave us such an incredible response, so we knew we had to release it,” says Colton Swon.