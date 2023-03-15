Darius Rucker Announces North American Tour

Darius Rucker returns to the road this summer with 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada on his Starting Fires Tour, making a stop here in Nashville. Joining the multi-time Diamond-certified star as direct support across most dates is popular Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with rising star Drew Green as direct support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 17. GET YOUR TICKETS FOR THE NASHVILLE SHOW HERE.

The news of the tour comes as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming seventh solo album, which he recently revealed will be called Carolyn’s Boy in honor of his late mother. Fans have gotten an early preview of the music via recent releases songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” (featuring Chapel Hart), with additional new music expected soon.

Additionally, Rucker will return to the stage this spring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, taking over the picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún for the second annual HootieFest: The Big Splash, a four-day celebration of all things rock.