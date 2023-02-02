PREMIERE: Charlie & Margot’s “Lonely”

There’s a good chance you’ve seen Matteo DeBenedetti at the Basement East supporting other projects but now he presents Charlie & Margot a solo songwriting venture, taking its name from Matteo and his wife’s two dogs. Listen to “Lonely,” The lead single which comes out tomorrow (Feb. 3rd) here.

Joyride, Charlie & Margot’s debut 8-song LP spans from indie to Americana and Alternative, and isn’t afraid to wear influences like Jason Isbell and Dr. Dog on its sleeve while still feeling like its own unique piece of art. Produced by longtime friend and collaborator Erik Kase Romero (the Front Bottoms, Lorde, The Bouncing Souls), the fully live tracked debut LP comes with a sense of urgency that can only instill the feeling this is just the opening page of a longer story to come.

“Lonely is written about self evaluation during a time of intense isolation, in this instance, during the quarantine and subsequent months. It has a lot to do with managing my insecurities, and creating a healthy perception of how I see myself vs how others see me in the world, and managing expectations between life partners while growing to try to understand each other.”

-Matteo DeBenedetti