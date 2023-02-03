War And Treaty’s “Lovers Game” Drops March 10th

Husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty expand on their sound that cuts through the whole of Southern music tradition with their forthcoming milestone album, LOVER’S GAME, available March 10. The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb, marks their first major-label release under Mercury Nashville as it finds Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter offering a unique perspective on shifting cultural and musical tides while pulling back the layers of a maturing relationship.

“There is no greater or higher calling in life than to be conduits of love and that’s exactly what LOVER’S GAME is to us,” says Tanya Trotter. “From the opening guitar riff to the last piano note on this record…love is the intention and love is the subject that can’t be ignored. We’ve been through every facet of it together and we could not be more excited to share another layer of our story.”

The War And Treaty will join Chris Stapleton on the All American Road Show Tour. Look for the duo on 5/13 here in Nashville at the Brooklyn Bowl.