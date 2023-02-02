Chris Stapleton To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LVII

Chris Stapleton is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII next Sunday, February 12 on FOX. He will also join George Strait for a series of stadium shows with special guests Little Big Town and will make a stop in Nashville for two shows at Nissan Stadium. GET TICKETS HERE.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time—setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, his most recent album, Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards. The record follows Stapleton’s pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Most recently, their “Kentucky Rising” concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.