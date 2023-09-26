PREMIERE: Adam Lytle’s “Seeds of Joy”

Today, American folk musician Adam Lytle is premiering, “Seeds of Joy”, the third single off of his upcoming album This is The Fire on Nashville.com – due out October 20th. “Seeds of Joy” is driven by a haunting acoustic guitar melody with an equally haunting and beautiful string section fading in and out. Discussing the track’s journey, Lytle documented the origins of the song:

“In the fall of 2021, my friend Eva (Nighttime) had asked me to record some piano on her song Keeper is The Heart. While working out my part for that song, I stumbled on the melody that would become the centerpiece of Seeds of Joy.

I worked on the song for a year after. Filling notebooks with free-written lyrics. Extracting a line here and a word there; combining seemingly disconnected fragments into a mosaic that felt reflective of life’s complexity.

The recording features an “ocean of strings” arranged by Trey Pollard that offers a gorgeous perspective on the lyrics while Ryan Jewell’s drums give the song wings. Jonathan Schenke brought it all together in the mix; making additional arrangement decisions that emphasize the surrealistic journey.”

For This is the Fire, Lytle enlisted arranger Trey Pollard (Faye Webster, Kevin Morby) to cloak his stark, lyric-driven performances in dramatic orchestral arrangements. Over the course of ten tracks, Lytle explores themes of death, religion, love and violence with an immediacy reflective of the fragmented nature of our time. The album was mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator, Jonathan Schenke (Liars, Parquet Courts). Contributions from Ryan Jewell (Ryley Walker), Scott Colberg (Calexico), James Preston, and Cameron Kapoor further enrich Lytle’s symbolic landscapes. The result is a vivid collection of songs that achieve greater depths of mystery and meaning with time.

Lytle honed his craft for years leading acclaimed bands, Quicksilver Daydream and Wild Leaves.