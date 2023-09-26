Morgan Wallen Extends Tour Including Nashville

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour has been universally celebrated for the fan connection that has driven its historic run.

With 11 dates remaining on the 2023 leg and fans demanding more, Morgan Wallen is extending his One Night At A Time World Tour the tour into 2024 with 10 additional stadium shows. A rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley will join for support. Wallen’s coast-to-coast run will include a stop at Nissan Stadium here in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE!

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

The tour is named after Wallen’s third studio album One Thing At A Time, which arrived in March as the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it remained for 12 consecutive weeks; the most at the top for a country album in over 30 years. It currently remains in the top 10 alongside his 6x platinum ACM Album of the Year, Dangerous: The Double Album, Billboard’s longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist.

Recent chart-topper “Last Night” became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. “Last Night” was the most-streamed song of the summer, becoming the first song by a country artist to land the top spot on Spotify’s “Songs of the Summer” list.

Wallen currently has two hits top 10-and-climbing on country radio: “Everything I Love,” which interpolated The Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider,” and the self-confident track “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”

Three dollars ($3) of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. To-date, Wallen has supported community revitalization efforts for ballparks in local neighborhoods in some touring cities, including Boston and Chicago, and MWF recently donated $500k to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville’s Parkwood community transformation project. MWF has also provided funding for nonprofits such as Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Make-A-Wish, The Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music. For more information, please visit www.morganwallenfoundation.org.