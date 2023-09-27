Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Raised Over $400,000

On Wednesday, September 13 at the fifth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards held at the City Winery in Nashville, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) raised over $400,000 for our nation’s military vets.

This year’s Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards were presented to country star Lee Greenwood, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Operation Song staffers Bob Regan, John Taylor and Don Goodman. Additionally, the non-profit’s first-ever Giving Heart Award was presented to Nashville businessman Donnie Mingus. The evening featured live performances by previous Patriot Award recipients Chris Young and Darryl Worley, as well as the War Hippies (combat warriors Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis).

Some of the funds that were raised came via a live auction which included a piece of original artwork, painted by the late Charlie Daniels. The painting went for $50,000.

“Sold out and what a night,” says David Corlew, longtime manager of Daniels and TCDJHP co-founder. “We are overwhelmed by the support that we received from all of our guests who attended this year. We raised over $400,000 and couldn’t be any happier. Chris Young, Darryl Worley and the War Hippies were as outstanding as ever, and our attendees couldn’t have been more generous.”

Greenwood was honored for his decades of giving back to the U.S. military. Over the years, he’s made countless trips overseas to entertain the troops and dedicates much of his time giving back through pro-military initiatives including the Adopt A Vet campaign. After receiving his award, Greenwood treated the audience to an a cappella performance of his biggest hit, “God Bless The USA.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza received the Patriot Award for its unwavering support to our men and women in uniform. Over the years, the company has donated thousands to TCDJHP.

Regan, Taylor and Goodman received the award for their efforts to help heal through song. Operation Song empowers veterans, active-duty military members and their families to tell their stories through the process of songwriting. The trio originally introduced Daniels and Corlew to the non-profit’s work, which ultimately led to saving the life of a personal friend of the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Special guest speakers included former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and decorated military veterans Major General (Ret.) Max Haston, Green Beret Master Sergeant (Ret.) Joel Pruitt (a previous Patriot Award recipient), Special Forces Master Sergeant (Ret.) Steven Nisbet (co-founder of Shields & Stripes) and Sergeant Major (Ret.) Jesse R. Horsley. Storme Warren of The Big 615 Radio co-hosted the event with Young.

This year’s dinner was sponsored by Lipman Brothers, Team Construction, Fiserv, and SuperTalk 99.7.

The criteria for the Patriot Award is based on the mission of the organization: to support veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life. The award honors a person, persons, or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP’s purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation. Previous recipients include Young, Worley, Mike Huckabee, Mark “Oz” Geist, Jude Seale, William Horton, Donnie Mingus, MTSU’s Daniels Center, the Shepherd Center and more.

Since its inception, TCDJHP has raised over 2.5 million dollars for veterans.