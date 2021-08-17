Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival States COVID-19 Policy

In order to protect those on festival grounds, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has released today (8/16) the following COVID-19 policy for this year’s event to be held on September 25 & 26 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN.

PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL COVID-19 POLICY:

To ensure the health and safety of our guests, artists, and staff, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry. More details will be emailed to ticket holders, and the festival website will be updated in the coming days.