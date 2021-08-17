Ira Dean, Jeffrey Steele & Aaron Lewis Celebrate “Am I the Only One”

Last week in Nashville, Ira Dean (formerly of country music group Trick Pony) and his publishing company, 8 Track Entertainment, gathered with friends and industry colleagues to celebrate the mainstream success of “Am I the Only One,” Aaron Lewis’ new hit song. Dean, a co-writer on the track (along with Lewis and Jeffrey Steele), was presented with a commemorative plaque from Valory Music (Lewis’ label).

The song is Lewis’ highest-charting solo entry on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, where it became the ninth song ever to debut at number one. It also holds his highest solo position on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 14.

“It’s amazing how this song has just taken off and has struck a chord with people,” explains Dean, who also co-produced the song with Lewis. “I think whatever side of the fence you’re on, we all have watched TV over the last year and a half and thought ‘what the hell is going on?’ I couldn’t be more proud to be on this song. I’ve never written a song and had people, from both sides, walk up to me and thank me for writing it.”

The tune also landed Dean on Billboard Hot Country’s Top 10 Songwriter chart (debuting at number 6), and the Top 10 Producer chart (debuting at number 10).

“Ira is one of the most talented, most musically gifted writers and producers in Nashville,” adds 8 Track Entertainment President Noah Gordon. “He’s truly at the top of his game. I believe we’re going to see many more great things from Ira. I’m lucky to be his publisher and proud to be in his corner!”

“Am I the Only One” is available streaming and download here.