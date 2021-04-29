Pilgrimage Is Back! Get your Tickets Here.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back! Dave Matthews Band, the Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage the Elephant are headlining this year’s festival.

Get your tickets HERE.

Hosted in its seventh year at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, the celebration of art, culture, and diverse music will also cue performances by Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, Tanya Tucker, Better Than Ezra, Houndmouth, Tank and the Bangas, Valerie June, JD McPherson, Jamestown Revival, Low Cut Connie, Robert Finley, Katie Pruitt, Morgan Wade, Larry Fleet, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hailey Whitters, Dylan LeBlanc, Anna Vaus, Blessing Offor, Natalie Madigan, and many more. Five stages featuring 50+ acts will stand on the 200-acre park, boasting main stages Fender Premium Audio Midnight Sun and Gold Record Road Stage, alongside local stages Shady Grove, Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage, and Americana Music Triangle Experience – built by Mike Wolfe from HISTORY’s American Pickers.

The brainchild of Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin – among co-founders W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan – Pilgrimage continues its mission in supporting the region’s makers, distillers, brewers, and food vendors by providing an all-encompassing hometown experience. Offering curated VIP Village – 70 booths stocked with handcrafted works, wares, and wearables, the festival grounds will house 35 local restaurants and cafes serving their most popular dishes, alongside Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park – 20 of the area’s best food trucks, plus Craft Beer Hall that’s complete with an array of libations like craft beers, local whiskeys, hard seltzers, specialty drinks, and frozen treats.

“Tennessee thrives on live music and we’ve been in a musical drought for the past year,” Griffin shared with Billboard. “Pilgrimage is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can’t wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this September. Let’s bring the music back to Franklin.”