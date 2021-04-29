LISTEN: Jesse Lynn Madera’s “Funny Man”

Singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera released a live performance video for “Funny Man” off her album Fortunes(listen above). The video highlights Jesse’s lyrical flair and piano-playing. The song features layered strings by Stevie Blacke. The granddaughter of self-taught back porch musicians, she follows in the footsteps of her musical family. Nearly constant in her songwriting is the piano, an instrument she met, almost at birth, in the form of her grandmother’s antique upright. The piano became an integral part of her life, thanks to family friend and mentor, the late Rock & Roll Hall of Fame pianist and songwriter, Johnnie (“B. Goode”) Johnson. Madera splits her time between New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.