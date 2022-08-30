Pilgrimage Festival Spot-Lights Local Vendors

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is spot-lighting the local community, revealing this year’s list of artisanal vendors who will be setting up shop in Makers Village during the two-day festival on September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN.

BUY PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL TICKETS HERE.

Over 35 vendors will be on the grounds to share their wares with festivalgoers next month, with offerings ranging from apparel and jewelry to art, homegoods, crystals and so much more. Several vendors are making the Pilgrimage to Makers Village once again this year including the environmentally-friendly CEMENT6, which features accessories made from recycled cement and farming bags, J. Matthew Welker: Pop Art Done Good’s bright and bold canvases, Nashville Blanket Project, selling authentic Mexican blankets ethically made with reclaimed fibers and blankets with retro and Southern designs made in the USA, and Roadworn, sharing handmade jewelry embellished with beads, feathers and more.

There are also new to Nashville businesses like HuckHats, which offers custom-designed, hand-shaped, high-quality hats, Trendy And Tipsy, selling one-of-a-kind vintage clothing perfect for festivals, and Whiskey Roots, offering custom hats personalized on the spot with embellishments like feathers, charms, rhinestones, pins and patches.

MAKERS VILLAGE VENDORS & LOCAL RETAILERS: ART BY LAUREN, AUBREY’S CREATIONS, BAMABELLE, BARAKA JEWELRY, BELA CO, CEMENT6, FRANKLIN ROAD APPAREL COMPANY, GIBSON GARAGE, GRACE AND CHARM, SUNNY LIFE HATS, HIGHER GROUND STONES, HOOKED PRODUCTIONS, HUCKHATS, IN BLUE HANDMADE, J. MATTHEW WELKER: POP ART DONE GOOD, KCDESIGNZ, KEATON SANDERS DESIGN, LARISSA LODEN, MAMIE RUTH, MIGDALIA, MUSIC CITY RECORD ART, NASHVILLE BLANKET PROJECT, ORCA, ROADWORN, ROY LAWS ART, SECRET WILD, SICK DYE, SOCO SWINGS, SOULDIER, SOUTHERN CRYSTAL COMPANY, STARDUST FESTIVAL TRENDS, STRINGS FOR HOPE, TEXTILE REVIVAL: CREATIVE OUTLAWS, THE COFFEE HOUSE, THE TARPESTRY COMPANY, THEN, NOW, ALWAYS, TRENDY AND TIPSY, TYE DYE MARY, WHISKEY ROOTS, WILD HEARTS TRADING CO

Pilgrimage Festival will also feature national and global retailers who call Tennessee home. Gibson, a partner since Year One of the festival, will return with a full pop-up version of the Gibson Garage filled with the brand’s latest merchandise. Festivalgoers will be able to take a photo in the interactive Infinite Guitar Tunnel or pick up a guitar and learn to play using the Gibson App’s Augmented Reality learning platform.

ORCA, a Gathr Outdoors company, is also making the Pilgrimage to Harlinsdale Farm once again. Their on-site retail space in Shady Grove will offer attendees the opportunity to purchase items from a limited-edition line of Pilgrimage Festival-branded reusable drinkware, plus other select products from the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. VIP Village ticketholders will receive an exclusive Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival ORCA 22oz Chaser, along with a curated cast of amenities. VIP perks include premium stage viewing and an upgraded lounge space with furniture provided by Mayker, Nashville’s premier design resource for events and other curated experiences throughout the Southeast.

BUY PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL TICKETS HERE.