WATCH: Morgan Wallen Releases Cinematic Video For “I Got Better”

Fresh off wrapping his 2025 I’m The Problem Tour on September 13 in Edmonton, Alberta, Morgan Wallen is back in the spotlight with another hit climbing the charts. His latest single, “I Got Better,” already a top five success at country radio, has now been paired with an official music video—released today. (watch above)

Co-written by Wallen with Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, and Ryan Vojtesak, the track is featured as the second cut from his record-breaking fourth studio album, I’m The Problem. Wallen has called the song his “most personal” yet, and director Justin Clough captures that sentiment with a powerful cinematic storyline. The video uses the imagery of a car accident as a metaphor for the wreckage of a relationship, showing Wallen walking away from the crash as his wounds begin to heal.

The superstar first teased the video concept on September 3, posting a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in bloodied attire with the playful caption: “Interesting bye week lol.”

Wallen’s I’m The Problem continues to dominate worldwide, spending 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 and 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. The project debuted at No. 1 in seven countries, marking Wallen’s first album to top the UK Official Charts, and making him one of only five artists in history to debut at No. 1 with a country album.

The album has already produced four country radio chart-toppers, including its eight-week No. 1 title track. Internationally, the project is breaking records as well—becoming the longest-running No. 1 country album in Australia in the past decade, while the Tate McRae collaboration “What I Want” held the top spot on Australia’s Country Airplay chart for five consecutive weeks.

