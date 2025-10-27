Peter Frampton to Record PBS Special in Nashville

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his landmark album Frampton Comes Alive! with a special live recording in Nashville on November 8. Titled “Frampton Comes Alive 50th Hits and More,” the performance will take place at Analog at the Hutton Hotel and air on Public Television and YouTube.

The evening will offer fans a rare and intimate concert experience with one of rock’s most enduring artists, featuring Frampton’s beloved classics and career-spanning hits in a one-of-a-kind live setting.

The special follows the conclusion of Frampton’s extensive “Let’s Do It Again!” headline tour, which wraps up in Orlando on November 4. Despite announcing a farewell run in 2019 after being diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis, a degenerative muscle disease, Frampton has continued to perform for fans around the country, make television appearances — including sitting in with the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — and celebrate multiple honors, including his long-awaited induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

A true legend in rock history, Frampton has built a career defined by innovation and timeless musicianship. He earned a Grammy Award in 2007 for Best Pop Instrumental Album (Fingerprints), was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2014, and received both the Les Paul Innovation Award (2019) and the Les Paul Spirit Award (2024) — the latter presented at the Gibson Garage Nashville.

In recent years, Frampton’s accomplishments have continued to mount. His autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir became a New York Times bestseller, and he appeared on Dolly Parton’s album Rockstar as the only artist featured on two tracks. In 2023, he released Frampton@50 on Intervention Records — a limited-edition vinyl box set featuring his essential early works (Wind of Change, Frampton’s Camel, and Frampton) — and unveiled his celebrated Royal Albert Hall performance as a live album via UMe.

Even five decades later, Frampton Comes Alive! stands as one of the best-selling live albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide.

