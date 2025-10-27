LISTEN: Koe Wetzel Unleashes “Werewolf” Just in Time for Halloween

Landing perfectly in time for Halloween, Texas-born rocker Koe Wetzel has dropped his latest single, “Werewolf,” giving fans the perfect anthem to tap into their wild side — no costume required. Listen to “Werewolf” above.

Co-written by Wetzel alongside Bones Owens and Burgess, and produced by Josh Serrato, the track captures Wetzel’s signature mix of grit, humor, and unapologetic chaos. “Werewolf” howls with energy, blurring the line between monster and man as Wetzel embraces the unpredictable side that’s made him one of modern country-rock’s most electrifying figures.

Lyrically, the song leans into his rebellious persona with lines like:

I haven’t been bitten

Ain’t nobody put a spell on me

Once I get to twitching

That’s a damn good time to leave

Wondering why

I act the way I do

It happens all the time

I’d run if I was you

‘Cause I don’t need a full moon

To be howling like a damn fool

Tearing up everything I see

Baby that’s the werewolf in me

“Werewolf” follows the release of Wetzel’s recent single “Surrounded,” his first taste of new music since the chart-topping 9 Lives. The album’s standout track “High Road” (featuring Jessie Murph) earned year-end “Best Of” nods from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Tennessean, LA Times, and Holler.

Known for his no-holds-barred approach to both songwriting and performing, Wetzel recently wrapped his sold-out Damn Near Normal World Tour, which drew more than 200,000 fans globally and even spawned its own live album. The run ended with a high note at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he also picked up three new RIAA certifications.

