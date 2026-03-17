The Wallflowers Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

The Wallflowers are hitting the road in 2026 for a special run of U.S. and European dates, including a stop in Nashville on June 5 at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. The tour will spotlight two beloved albums, with the band performing their breakthrough 1996 release Bringing Down the Horse front-to-back, alongside Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark, also played in its entirety.

Speaking about the tour, Jakob Dylan said, “Coming back after such a long time, we wanted to do something special for the 30th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse. We decided to play what seems to be our fans’ favorite Wallflowers album, and for us, we wanted to play one of our favorite Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers records, Long After Dark.”

The run marks the first time Bringing Down the Horse has been performed in full, celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary and giving fans a rare chance to experience the record as it was originally intended.

Released in 1996, Bringing Down the Horse became a defining album of its era, selling more than four million copies worldwide and producing hit singles including “One Headlight,” “The Difference,” “Three Marlenas,” and “6th Avenue Heartache.” The album earned major recognition at the Grammy Awards, where the band took home Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group, while “One Headlight” won Best Rock Song. The track has remained a staple, even topping Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Adult Alternative Songs chart in 2021.

The second half of the show pays tribute to Long After Dark, one of the most revered releases from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. The connection runs deep, as frontman Jakob Dylan has long shared both admiration and personal history with Tom Petty, including inducting him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and collaborating through the documentary Echo in the Canyon.