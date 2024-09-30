Del McCoury received the coveted “Entertainer of the Year” Award at the 35th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. The Awards show, hosted by artists John Cowan and Missy Raines, was held September 26 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

Previously announced inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame – Katy Daley, Jerry Douglas, and Alan Munde were also honored during the show with heartfelt acknowledgement.

2024 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Del McCoury Band

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Authentic Unlimited

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Travelin’ McCourys

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fall in Tennessee”

Recorded by Authentic Unlimited

Written by John Meador & Bob Minner

Produced by Authentic Unlimited

Billy Blue Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

City of Gold

Recorded by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Produced by Jerry Douglas & Molly Tuttle

Nonesuch Records

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“God Already Has”

Recorded by Dale Ann Bradley

Written by Mark “Brink” Brinkman & David Stewart

Produced by Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Knee Deep in Bluegrass”

Recorded by Ashby Frank

Written by Terry Baucom

Produced by Ashby Frank

Mountain Home Music Company

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

East Nash Grass

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Brown’s Ferry Blues”

Recorded by Tony Trischka with Billy Strings

Written by Alton & Rabon Delmore

Produced by Béla Fleck

Down the Road Records

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Danny Paisley

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jaelee Roberts

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rob McCoury

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Vickie Vaughn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gaven Largent

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cody Kilby

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Brock

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (TIE)

“Fall in Tennessee”

Authentic Unlimited

“Alberta Bound”

Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Patrick Sauber, Trisha Gagnon, Pharis & Jason Romero, and Claire Lynch

