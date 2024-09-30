2024 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Winners

Del McCoury received the coveted “Entertainer of the Year” Award at the 35th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. The Awards show, hosted by artists John Cowan and Missy Raines, was held September 26 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

Previously announced inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame – Katy Daley, Jerry Douglas, and Alan Munde were also honored during the show with heartfelt acknowledgement.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Del McCoury Band

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Authentic Unlimited

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Travelin’ McCourys

SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fall in Tennessee”
Recorded by Authentic Unlimited
Written by John Meador & Bob Minner
Produced by Authentic Unlimited
Billy Blue Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
City of Gold
Recorded by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Produced by Jerry Douglas & Molly Tuttle
Nonesuch Records

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“God Already Has”
Recorded by Dale Ann Bradley
Written by Mark “Brink” Brinkman & David Stewart
Produced by Dale Ann Bradley
Pinecastle Records

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Knee Deep in Bluegrass”
Recorded by Ashby Frank
Written by Terry Baucom
Produced by Ashby Frank
Mountain Home Music Company

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
East Nash Grass

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Brown’s Ferry Blues”
Recorded by Tony Trischka with Billy Strings
Written by Alton & Rabon Delmore
Produced by Béla Fleck
Down the Road Records

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Danny Paisley

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jaelee Roberts

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rob McCoury

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Vickie Vaughn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gaven Largent

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cody Kilby

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jesse Brock

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (TIE)
“Fall in Tennessee”
Authentic Unlimited

“Alberta Bound”
Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Patrick Sauber, Trisha Gagnon, Pharis & Jason Romero, and Claire Lynch

