Patty Griffin & Rickie Lee Jones Announce Tour Stop At Ryman

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones are teaming up for a rare co-headlining tour this fall, including a stop at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 13.

The run comes as Griffin celebrates her latest album, Crown of Roses, released in July via her own PGM Recordings label in partnership with Thirty Tigers. Produced by longtime collaborator Craig Ross, the project showcases eight new tracks that move seamlessly between folk, Americana, and gospel blues. With songs like “Born In A Cage,” “Long Time” (featuring a backing vocal cameo from Robert Plant), and “Way Up To The Sky,” the album has been hailed as one of Griffin’s most profound works, weaving themes of love, loss, resilience, and the human condition.

“Rickie Lee has been a North Star for me,” Griffin shares. “Knowing how undeniably sublime she is as a songwriter and performer has kept me more grounded. With songs like hers, I’ve reminded myself over and over that women have voices that need to be heard and that have great value.”

Crowns of Roses also carries deeply personal weight, from reflections on Griffin’s late mother—whose wedding day photo appears on the cover—to the mark left on her voice after cancer treatment. The result is a poetic tapestry that spans the emotional landscape of her life while resonating with audiences around the world.

With both Griffin and Jones bringing their legendary catalogs and unique artistry to the stage, this tour promises an unforgettable night of storytelling, song, and soul at the Mother Church of Country Music.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!