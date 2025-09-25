Darius Rucker Launches Rock Supergroup

A true rock supergroup is a rare find, but a brand-new one has officially landed. Howl Owl Howl brings together three of the most celebrated names in American rock: Darius Rucker (Grammy-winning frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish and multi-Platinum country star), Mike Mills (R.E.M. co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer), and Steve Gorman (co-founder, former drummer of The Black Crowes, and acclaimed media personality).

The band’s roots trace back to 2021, when longtime friendships and casual jam sessions evolved into something undeniable. Decades in the making, the trio blends roots rock grit with alternative edge, pairing a tight, groove-driven rhythm section with Rucker’s unmistakable, powerhouse vocals.

“It feels great to be singing with a rock band again,” says Rucker. “It’s like buddies getting together, but also getting to play with your idols. The stuff we’re writing is so different than anything I’ve tried to do before.”

Mills adds, “You never can explain band chemistry. We all like each other, and we all admire each other musically. All those things come together — and if it weren’t fun, we wouldn’t be doing it.”

Howl Owl Howl’s debut single, “My Cologne,” drops October 31, introducing fans to their new sound — a mix of punchy garage rock, jangle pop, blues, soul, and more, all delivered with the raw passion of rock and roll.

Next up, the band will do what rock bands do best: hit the road. The Howl Owl Howl Tour 2025 launches November 3 in Indianapolis, IN, with nine shows across the Eastern U.S. and Midwest. Each night, fans can expect a set of brand-new original songs — personal, colorful, and rebellious — performed live for the very first time.

“There’s not a single guarantee,” says Gorman. “We’re finally going to get to plug in and let it rip a little bit.”

With a powerhouse lineup and brand-new music on the way, Howl Owl Howl is set to be one of the most exciting rock stories of 2025.

