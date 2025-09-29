MŌRIAH Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Latin Country rising star MŌRIAH just capped off a week of career-defining milestones. The singer-songwriter announced her upcoming single “Supermujeres”—a duet and first co-write with Mexican pop icon Ana Bárbara, set for release on October 3. She was also named one of Nashville Lifestyles’ 25 Most Beautiful People (October issue on stands now) and made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, September 26.

Brian Barry, Publisher of Nashville Lifestyles, shared: “MŌRIAH represents true beauty inside and out. With her contagious charisma and unique story, we simply had to include her in this year’s edition. Congratulations, MŌRIAH! We’re proud to have you in our pages and as part of our family.”

For MŌRIAH, the recognition and opportunities mark the beginning of a new chapter. “Sometimes a single week can feel like years of dreams coming true,” she reflects. “The warm welcome from the Nashville Lifestyles team means so much, especially this early in my country career. It speaks volumes about Brian and Cindy’s faith in what the future holds—for us and our shared culture.”

Her Grand Ole Opry debut was equally profound. “The Opry circle never holds just one person—it’s filled with family, friends, coworkers, and all their sacrifices that get you there,” MŌRIAH said. “On Friday, I held my community close…and thought a lot about my Grandpa, a touring musician in Mexico who traded his trumpet for a busboy apron when he came to the U.S.—a sacrifice that made my music career possible. His box of thank you cards and Opry debut memorabilia is en route to El Paso, Texas right now! Mil gracias, Grand Ole Opry, for helping so many stories shine in that sacred circle.”

With a powerful new anthem on the way, a historic Opry debut behind her, and national recognition from Nashville Lifestyles, MŌRIAH is solidifying her place as one of the most exciting and dynamic voices in Country music today.

