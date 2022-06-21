Parmalee’s “Take My Name” Goes Two Weeks At #1

Parmalee‘s “Take My Name” has earned its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Country radio chart and its first week at No. 1 on the Mediabase chart. The song earned the No. 1 spot in audience on Billboard, dethroning its last week position at the top—the song now holds both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in audience for 2022.

Garnering more than 135 million global on-demand streams and currently inside the Top 10 in Country single sales, “Take My Name” is the follow up to the multinational No. 1 smash, “Just the Way” with Blanco Brown—which was the most played song on iHeart Country in 2021. “Take My Name” was written by front man Matt Thomas, along with Ashley Gorley (who has garnered over 50 No.1 songs at Country radio), Track45 member Ben Johnson, and the song’s producer David Fanning.

“We were blown away with the success of ‘Just the Way,’ to see ‘Take My Name’ surpass that is just wild,” said Matt Thomas of Parmalee. “We wrote For You as a love letter to our fans and seeing how folks embraced us and especially this song—incorporating it into their major life moments, feels like our letter was answered, we’re over the moon and beyond thankful.”

“Take My Name” became an early fan favorite after being teased on TikTok (before the song was even released). Always one to take care of their fans, Parmalee removed the catchy percussion to create a softer, piano-focused ““Take My Name (Wedding Version) for such occasions—and has even surprised a few couples, crashing their weddings to sing them the song.

The tune comes from their recently released album For You which was distributed via BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records. Produced by David Fanning, the album mixes a contemporary sound with classic ingredients and is filled with larger-than-life Pop hooks, southern storytelling, and the amplified attitude of Rock ‘n Roll. Primarily written by Parmalee lead singer Matt Thomas, For You draws from personal experiences to speak directly to the heart of their fans, honing in on that connection to make for their most harmonious project yet.