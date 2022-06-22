LISTEN: Luke Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make”

Luke Combs’ new single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” just came out. (Listen Above) Of the song, Combs shares, “I wrote this song in Montana with Dan and Reid Isbell and my guitar tech Jamie Davis, who used to be in a band with Dan. I met Jamie through Dan. Jamie had the idea, and Dan and Reid brought it to me and I thought it was a killer melody. It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself. Dan, Reid and I are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that.”

Produced by TA Films, directed by Tyler Adams and filmed at the local fire department in Dickson, TN, the video tells the story of a historic house fire and a young couple—a paramedic and a firefighter—who were drawn together through it.

“The Kind of Love We Make” is the latest song unveiled from Combs’ new album, Growin’ Up, which will be released this Friday, June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Growin’ Up is Combs’ third studio album following 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You, and consists of twelve songs including previously released tracks, “Doin’ This” and “Tomorrow Me,” as well as a new collaboration with Miranda Lambert.

The new album adds to a monumental career for Combs, who recently extended his record-breaking streak at country radio as “Doin’ This” reached #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last month. This is Combs’ thirteenth-consecutive #1 single, adding yet another historic accomplishment to his career. Moreover, Combs celebrated his nine latest #1s last week with a special sold-out Parking Lot Party concert at BMI—their biggest #1 party ever.