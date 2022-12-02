Parmalee Hits The Top Of The Charts

Parmalee took the #1 spot on Billboard’s Year-End Country Airplay Chart for their hit single “Take My Name.” The track was co-written by the band’s lead singer, Matt Thomas, alongside Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and David Fanning. “Take My Name” has amassed 259 million on-demand streams to date and remained in the Top 10 for 21 weeks – the fourth longest run in the list’s upper tier in the almost 23-year history of the Billboard Country Chart. The song is currently positioned at #22 on Mediabase Hot AC Chart and is #23 on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart. (Watch and listen above)

“Take My Name” proceeds the band’s current single “Girl In Mine,” which has hit the Top 40 on both the Mediabase and Billboard charts. The song perfectly follows the thematic tone of “Take My Name” by doubling-down on the idea of finding true love – a love that is undeniable and committed.

Parmalee will open for multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll for his sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena next Friday, December 9.

The band maintains all of its original members since coming together in 2002 and through their heart, drive and determination have propelled themselves to multi-platinum status with a string of hits including “Carolina,” “Just The Way,” and “Take My Name.”