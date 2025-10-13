Pam Tillis Headlining Benefit For Animal Rescue Corps

Raise the Woof, a concert benefitting Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), will take place Sunday, November 2, at The Stage in Nashville. GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM-winning recording artist Pam Tillis will be joined by several very special guests to raise funds and awareness for ARC, a national nonprofit that has been rescuing animals in crisis, providing second chances, and building more compassionate communities for 15 years.

Among the special guests are singer, songwriter, and fiddler Natalie Murphy whose session and touring work has included Tillis, Jon Pardi, Maggie Rose, and Terri Clark among others, and Chris Kroeze, runner up on season 15 of “The Voice.” Additional guests to be announced soon.

Tillis has released 10 studio albums amassing more than seven million units in sales, has celebrated six #1 singles, and recently marked her 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She is currently on tour.

