Jenna Paulette And Jake Worthington Connect For New Duet

Leo33 rising country artist Jenna Paulette has teamed up with fellow Texan and traditionalist Jake Worthington for a new duet version of her song “Chasin’ Whiskey,” out today. The reimagined track pairs Paulette’s crystal-clear vocals with Worthington’s classic baritone for a slow-burning ballad soaked in heartbreak and honky-tonk soul.

Originally appearing as a solo cut on Paulette’s 2024 sophomore album Horseback, “Chasin’ Whiskey” — written by Joe Fox and Tony Lane — now takes on a deeper emotional gravity as the duo trades verses about love gone cold and the kind of pain only whiskey can dull.

Choosing Worthington for the duet was a natural fit, Paulette shared. “Jake and I have been friends for a while. His wife Sophie and I had our babies a few weeks apart, and we both hail from Texas with strong ties to Oklahoma,” she said. “Outside of that, he’s just hard not to love. He has one of the most iconic voices of our generation, and I’m so thankful he hopped on this song with me. It feels like it should’ve always been this way.”

Worthington returned the sentiment: “I’m honored to be on this song with my friend Jenna. I think she’s stand up, 10 out of 10, one of one. I think this song’s great — it’s got a great story, we’ve all been there — and I’m proud to sing it with her.”

Built on a lonesome Western fiddle and woozy steel guitar, “Chasin’ Whiskey” captures the ache of trying to outrun heartbreak. As Paulette sings,

“I chased a cowboy, now I’m chasin’ whiskey /

It burns goin’ down like the farewell he wished me.”

The duet follows the September release of Paulette’s breezy single “Steady,” co-written with Will Bundy and Rhett Akins, offering a softer side of her songwriting as she looks ahead to a new project in 2026. She also recently joined Ashley McBryde on a duet version of Horseback favorite “The Prophet (Grandaddy’s Song).”

Outside of the studio, Paulette continues to expand her CowboyGirl range-wear collection in partnership with Ely Cattleman. The new fall line features seasonal plaids, autumn-inspired hues, and even a Little CowboyGirl line — matching pieces designed for moms and daughters to wear together.