Drake White Shares His Incredible Story In New Documentary

Country-soul powerhouse Drake White has released an inspiring new documentary, Ladder to the Sky: A Hunts the Healing Story, now streaming exclusively on YouTube. The feature-length film, directed by Holt Ingalls and produced by White, Ingalls, Zack Knudson, and Rev White Pictures in association with Hatchee Productions, offers an intimate look at the singer’s extraordinary road to recovery — from a near-death experience to reclaiming his life, passion, and purpose through faith, music, and the great outdoors.

The documentary pulls back the curtain on White’s harrowing 2019 on-stage stroke — a moment that nearly ended both his career and his ability to walk. Doctors doubted he would perform again, but White had other plans. Two weeks after the stroke, a trail camera near his Alabama home captured a rare 175-inch buck — a moment he calls a divine sign to keep fighting. That “ladder to the sky,” as White describes it, became his personal mission to heal through hunting, nature, and sheer determination.

“Hunting brought me back to my feet, back to the stage, and back to life,” White says in the film.

Featuring new interviews and heartfelt insight from White himself, the film also includes appearances from friends and fellow artists Riley Green, Zac Brown, Kid Rock, and more. Earlier this fall, White celebrated the film’s premiere with an intimate event at The Duck Blind, owned by Riley Green, in Nashville. The project was made possible through partnerships with Realtree, Banded, Honey Brake, The Outdoor Channel, Bergara, Bushnell, and other outdoor industry supporters.

White’s journey of resilience continues this fall when he headlines his second annual Benefit For The Brain concert at The Ryman Auditorium on November 17. The star-studded lineup includes Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Kassi Ashton, and more surprise guests. Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds benefiting White’s nonprofit, Benefit For The Brain, which supports causes related to mental wellness for veterans, children’s brain health, and stroke recovery research. Last year’s sold-out benefit raised over $253,000 for brain health initiatives.

White also continues to deliver on the music front with his latest singles, “Nuthin’ But a Smile” and “Nights on Fire.” Both tracks showcase his signature blend of soulful country grit and uplifting storytelling. The songs have drawn praise from outlets like Holler, Whiskey Riff, and Entertainment Focus, with the latter calling “Nights on Fire” “a track that captures the rush of youthful nostalgia and small-town magic with an anthemic punch.”

Currently on tour with Riley Green for the Damn Country Music Tour, White will headline his own Keep It Movin’ Tour this fall before joining Green again in 2026 for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour. He’s also slated to appear at several festivals and shows alongside Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, and Colt Ford.

