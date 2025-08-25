Thomas Rhett Lands 24th Career No. 1

Thomas Rhett has scored his 24th career No. 1 hit as “After All the Bars Are Closed” takes the top spot on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart. The song also holds strong with a third consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, is the leading country song in Canada, and has surpassed 11.5 billion global streams. The track marks the second single from his seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN, which has already been expanded twice to include six new songs.

The hit arrives in the middle of a massive summer for Thomas Rhett. Just last month, he headlined Boston’s iconic Fenway Park for the first time as part of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR, fueled by Marathon. More than 35,000 fans packed the stadium, a milestone moment for the Georgia native who first played the park in 2013 as an opening act. The show also included special guests Teddy Swims, Tucker Wetmore, and The Castellows, along with surprise RIAA plaques for “Die A Happy Man” (Diamond) and “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Woman” featuring Teddy Swims (Gold).

The BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR continues through early fall, with amphitheater and arena dates across the country before wrapping with two nights at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in October.

Over the course of just a decade, Thomas Rhett has built one of the most consistent careers in country music with 24 No. 1 singles, more than 16 billion streams, and a long list of industry honors. His accolades include eight ACM Awards (including Entertainer of the Year in 2020), two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® nominations, CMT, Billboard, and iHeartRadio trophies, as well as five CMA Triple Play Awards for penning three No. 1 hits within a 12-month span.

