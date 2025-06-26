Our Nashville Pick is Noah Floersch – Somethin’ Bout A Beer

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Noah Floersch and his new song Somethin’ Bout A Beer. Country riser Noah is raising a glass to the unsung heroes of every honky-tonk and dive bar in town—the bartenders. And if you’ve ever tried to drown a heartbreak on Broadway, this one’s for you.

In his own words, Noah shared, “‘Somethin’ Bout a Beer’ is a drinking song dedicated to the bartenders of Nashville and their efforts to soothe the broken-hearted patrons of this town the best way they know how: a cold one. It’s a reminder to turn up the music, toss back a brew, and do your best not to think of the reason you’re drinking in the first place. Cheers!”

At first listen, it’s a rowdy, good-time anthem—the kind that plays loud while boots shuffle on hardwood floors. But take a second spin, and the lyrics unfold into something a little deeper. Noah’s signature storytelling shines as he lifts the veil on a more tender truth: this is a toast to the people behind the bar, the ones who listen, pour, and help us forget. He nails it with the poignant line, “Don’t forget to tip the ones who help you forget the ones you love.” (Yep—he teased that one earlier this week on social media.)

Produced and co-written by Jeremy Schmett, the track blends radio-ready energy with barroom soul, striking that sweet spot Noah’s quickly becoming known for.

And there’s more: Noah is taking the sentiment on the road with his headline “Somethin’ Bout A Tour,” kicking off September 29 in Orlando, Florida. The 21-city trek hits major stops like Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn (October 6), the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles (October 24), and wraps up with a hometown throwdown at Basement East right here in Nashville on November 3.

Keep your eyes on this one—Noah’s not just writing songs, he’s pouring heart into every line. And with “Somethin’ Bout a Beer,” he just might’ve written the next great barroom classic.

MEDIA

WEBSITE: www.NoahFloersch.com
Instagram
 TikTok
 YouTube 

JWA MEDIA
Taylor Vaughn

Noah Floersch “Somethin’ Bout A Tour” Dates:

September 29th          Orlando, FL   
September 30th          Atlanta, GA
October 2nd                Washington, DC 
October 5th                 Philadelphia, PA
October 6th                 Brooklyn, NY
October 7th                 Boston, MA
October 8th                 Toronto, ON
October 10th               Chicago, IL
October 12th               Minneapolis, MN
October 13th               Omaha, NE
October 15th               Denver, CO
October 17th               Salt Lake City, UT
October 19th               Portland, OR
October 21st               Seattle, WA
October 23rd               San Francisco, CA
October 24th               Los Angeles, CA
October 26th               Phoenix, AZ
October 29th               Austin, TX
October 30th               Dallas, TX
October 31st               Houston, TX
November 3rd             Nashville, TN


