First-Ever BMI Cookout In The Books

BMI welcomed music industry professionals, community members and fans to the rooftop of its Nashville headquarters for the first-ever BMI Cookout, a new annual event aiming to champion artists during Black Music Month for a Southern Soul takeover.

The first edition aimed to celebrate the Southern Soul movement and featured music and entertainment from 803Fresh, Shae Nycole, TA Thomas, Young Guy and DJ Trucker. The evening offered activations, food and beverages provided by event sponsors Bravazzi, Fat Bottom Brewing Co., Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Rivian, Uncle Nearest and YoCo Vodka.

Hosted by BMI’s Shannon Sanders, DJ Trucker and guest DJ Magic set the tone for the evening as TA Thomas warmed up the crowd with songs from his latest EP Southern Soul and an emotional rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” Nashville local Shae Nycole followed, bringing her contemporary sound to the stage with her songs including “Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” and “HandyMan.” Young Guy kept spirits high with a sample of his songs “Back Outside,” “TAKE HEED” and more while the crowd danced underneath the Music City skyline.

803Fresh made his BMI rooftop debut showcasing his gospel and R&B roots by kicking off his set with “Big Dog” and “Everything She Wants.” The South Carolinan jumped into the crowd to dance along with attendees who were sporting custom BMI fans for his viral single and dance “Boots On The Ground,” which is sweeping the nation with over 30 million combined streams and views across platforms.

