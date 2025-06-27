LISTEN: Ashley McBryde’s “Rattlesnake Preacher”

Ashley McBryde has officially answered the call from her fans with today’s release of the long-awaited studio version of “Rattlesnake Preacher,” available now via Warner Music Nashville.

A fiery live staple since her earliest bar gigs, “Rattlesnake Preacher” is one of those rare fan-demanded tracks that’s become legend long before hitting the studio. “This song has been part of our show since the bar days,” McBryde shared. “It’s always had a life of its own thanks to the fans, and releasing it now—especially during CMA Fest week—just felt right. It’s my way of saying thank you to the people who’ve kept it alive all these years.”

Written by the late Randall Clay, McBryde’s close friend and collaborator, the song hits home for more than just its southern-rock edge and gospel grit. “I’ve written most of the songs on my records, so when I record something I didn’t write, it has to mean something—and Randall’s work always has,” McBryde said. “He helped shape my sound and my voice, and honoring him through this track means the world to me.”

Produced by John Osborne and recorded with her longtime band Deadhorse, the studio version captures the same high-octane energy fans have come to love live. Kicking off with blazing fiddle and a ripping guitar line, McBryde’s powerhouse vocals tear through lyrics that blend fire-and-brimstone Southern gothic with old-time religion:

My daddy was a rattlesnake preacher,

My daddy was a man of God,

My daddy was the devil’s undertaker,

A saver of souls and a hell-raiser too…

“Rattlesnake Preacher” is streaming now, and Nashville.com will be following McBryde every step of the way as she continues blazing her one-of-a-kind trail through country music.

