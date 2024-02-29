Opry Set To Spotlight Women’s History Month

The Grand Ole Opry is set to mark Women’s History Month spotlighting the female trailblazers, legends and women of country music who have contributed some of the biggest songs and most memorable moments in the history of country music and the Opry.

OPRY PERFORMANCES: Opry show-goers will have the opportunity to see exclusive video pieces featuring some of the most influential songs and performances over the Opry’s 98-year history from beloved female Opry members including:

Loretta Lynn (“Coal Miner’s Daughter”)

Tammy Wynette (“Stand My Your Man”)

Dottie West (“Here Comes My Baby”)

Ashley McBryde/Terri Clark/Lauren Alaina (“Walkin’ After Midnight’)

Dolly Parton (“I Will Always Love You”)

Reba (“Is There Life Out There”)

Trisha Yearwood (“She’s In Love With The Boy”)

Wynonna/Trisha Yearwood (“Cry Myself To Sleep”)

Carrie Underwood/Kelsea Ballerini (“Walk Away Joe”)

Among female artists scheduled to appear on the Opry during the month are Lauren Alaina, Crystal Gayle, Chapel Hart, Mickey Guyton, Kathy Mattea, Ashley McBryde, Lorrie Morgan, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, and more.

WOMEN OF COUNTRY PANEL: On March 8 at 6:00 p.m. CT, Opry and WSM morning show host Kelly Sutton will host a “Women of Country” panel in the Opry House’s Studio A, featuring legendary Opry member Jeannie Seely as well as special guests Mickey Guyton, Anne Wilson and more chatting about their milestones, mentors, and favorite career moments.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!