Country Duo LOCASH Announce Formation Of Galaxy Label Group

Country duo LOCASH is adding a whole new dimension to their independently minded Country universe, announcing the formation of Galaxy Label Group.

Distributed by BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and featuring LOCASH as the first act signed, the new Galaxy Label Group was revealed last night at the 2024 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, and officially announced via Billboard (2/28). Read the story here.

Galaxy Label Group will allow LOCASH’s Preston Brust and Chris Lucas to begin a new creative chapter, while also extending the spirit of Country brotherhood at the core of PLATINUM smash “I Love This Life” and GOLD, #1 hits “One Big Country Song” and “I Know Somebody” to a new constellation of artists.

“Launching our own record label has been a part of our plan since day one,” explains Brust. “And with the ever-changing landscape of modern music, now is the perfect time. As seasoned artists, it’s really important for us to do what we know how to do and do it well. Confidently moving forward with creative control is the natural next step for us.”

Lucas adds, “I haven’t been this excited since moving to Nashville years ago! With the relationships we’ve built in the industry along the way, it’s time we add a new chapter to the LOCASH book. We are in control of ourselves as artists and are ready to help aspiring artists as well as the songwriters succeed in today’s music world.”

Launching in partnership with music industry veterans Skip Bishop and Butch Waugh’s Studio2Bee Entertainment, Galaxy Label Group has key executive staff in place with more artists to be added to the roster.

“We’re extremely grateful to Jon Loba and his executive team for helping us create such a modern, forward-thinking and artist/writer-friendly distribution arrangement,” says Bishop of Studio2Bee Entertainment. “It’s this kind of imaginative insight that will elevate the level of shared success.”

In celebration of the new label, LOCASH has been in studio working on their next project, with their first single “Hometown Home” expected for release this spring.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!